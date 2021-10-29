RT-DAS Control Centre inaugurated at APEPDCL corporate office

It will help in providing uninterrupted power supply to the consumers, says CMD

Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) K. Santhosha Rao inaugurated the RT-DAS (Real-Time Data Acquisition System) Control Centre and System, established under the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) of the Union government, at the corporate office here on Friday.

Mr. Santhosha Rao said that the project, which was sanctioned at a cost of ₹4.80 crore in December 2018, was completed in September 2021. The Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) is the Nodal Agency for the IPDS.

RT-DAS was implemented in 116 number of 33/11kV sub-stations and 437 number of 11 kV feeders, feeding the 36 IPDS town areas. The required hardware/ equipment Feeder permitted Terminal Unit (FRTU panels), Multifunction Transducers (MFTs), etc., were installed for all the 11 KV feeders.

The real-time data pertaining to voltage, current, power, energies, planned and unplanned interruptions from 11KV Town Feeders were available for measurement of System Average Interruption Duration Index/System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIDI/SAIFI) in all 33/11KV Sub-Stations of 36 RAPDRP and IPDS non-SCADA Towns (excluding Visakhapatnam, which already has Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition – SCADA - system) by implementing the RT-DAS project in the APEPDCL. An energy audit can also be conducted.

In the RT-DAS application, data is captured using FRTUS (Feeder Remote Terminal Units) and MFTS (Multi-Function Transducers). The major advantage of this system is that just by glancing at the RT-DAS dashboard, the management will be able to know the current situation of power supply in all of the 437 feeders of the DISCOM.

This shall also enable the DISCOM to know whether a particular feeder is down due to a fault, an unplanned outage or planned maintenance activity.

The CMD said that regular monitoring reports received from the RT-DAS system, would help in providing uninterrupted power supply to the consumers to the extent possible.

APEPDCL Directors K. Rajabapaiah, B. Ramesh Prasad and D. Chandram, and CGM (IT) C. Srinivasa Murthy, PFC representatives CGM (PR) S. Srininvasa Rao and GM (IPDS) Ashok Rathod were present.