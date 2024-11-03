RSS gives ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ call to free temples from State’s clutches

The Andhra Pradesh unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has given a clarion call to the followers of Hindu religion to participate in large numbers in the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ call scheduled for January 5, 2025, as part of its struggle to free Hindu temples from the State’s clutches.

Titled ‘Haindava Sankharavam’, the RSS State unit organised a preparatory meeting in Tirupati on Sunday (November 03), in a bid to reach out to every nook and corner of the State for spreading the message to kickstart a nation-wide movement. The meeting urged the Hindus to understand the need for temples to be kept out of State’s interference and vesting of their control in a Dharmic body.

Interestingly, the RSS leaders specifically chose Tirupati for this event, as it was the epicentre of the recent controversy wherein ghee adulterated with animal fat was allegedly used in the preparation of the famous ‘Tirumala Laddu Prasadam’.

Pointing out this specific case in his address, RSS Prantha Karyavah (State secretary) Malapati Srinivasa Reddy said such instances of playing with Hindu sentiments were bound to happen when the administration is vested with players exhibiting a nonchalant attitude towards sanctity of temples.

Claiming that the act of government wielding control over temples was in violation of the Articles 12, 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution, Mr. Reddy lamented that the Hindu shrines were still fighting for freedom, even 77 years after India gained Independence.

The RSS leader demanded appointment of only people professing Hinduism as employees in Hindu temples, including on contract and outsourcing basis. Similarly, he pitched for nomination of apolitical personalities in temple trust boards and utilisation of the revenue generated from temples only towards propagation of Hindu faith and for spiritual activities, and not diverted to the State exchequer to be used for secular purposes.

The leaders invited the devout Hindus to attend the congregation planned on January 5 in large numbers and express their solidarity with the cause.

