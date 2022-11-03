RSC Tirupati to organise science fair on November 13, 14

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
November 03, 2022 17:52 IST

The Regional Science Centre, Tirupati (RSCT) has announced to conduct a science fair on ‘Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics’ (STEM) on November 13 and 14.

The exhibition that aims at kindling scientific temper among children will be organised in association with the ‘Tirupati Balotsavam’.

Students of fifth to seventh classes (juniors) and eighth to tenth classes (seniors) can exhibit their projects on topics pertaining to STEM at the exhibition, which will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For participation, filled-in applications need to be submitted at the centre. The applications can also be sent through e-mail to rsctedupro@gmail.com on or before November 11. The circular and application can be downloaded using the link tinyurl.com/RSCTsciencefair. For more details, dial 08772286202 or send message on WhatsApp to 7989694681.

