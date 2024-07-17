RSC Tirupati inaugurates ‘Digital Planetarium’

The Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, has reopened a new facility to attract students from across the Rayalaseema districts.

The ‘Digital Planetarium’, which remained closed for many years due to technical issues, was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner Aditi Singh. Along with the students, Ms. Singh watched the latest show flashed on the ceiling ‘The Sun: Our Living Star’.

This development comes as part of the ‘Space Week 2024’ celebrated from July 17 to 23, commemorating the first man’s landing on the moon. The Centre, which comes under the National Council of Science Museums, observes the week through competitions and live programmes for students and the general public.

Addressing the students, Ms. Singh recalled the historic Moon Mission and advised the students to develop perseverance, set big ambitions, opt for teamwork and practice patriotism and humanism.

