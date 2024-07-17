ADVERTISEMENT

RSC Tirupati inaugurates ‘Digital Planetarium’

Published - July 17, 2024 08:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The development comes as part of the ‘Space Week 2024’ celebrated from July 17 to 23

The Hindu Bureau

Students watching the show titled ‘The Sun: Our Living Star’ at the newly-inaugurated planetarium at Regional Science Centre in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, has reopened a new facility to attract students from across the Rayalaseema districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Digital Planetarium’, which remained closed for many years due to technical issues, was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner Aditi Singh. Along with the students, Ms. Singh watched the latest show flashed on the ceiling ‘The Sun: Our Living Star’.

This development comes as part of the ‘Space Week 2024’ celebrated from July 17 to 23, commemorating the first man’s landing on the moon. The Centre, which comes under the National Council of Science Museums, observes the week through competitions and live programmes for students and the general public.

Addressing the students, Ms. Singh recalled the historic Moon Mission and advised the students to develop perseverance, set big ambitions, opt for teamwork and practice patriotism and humanism.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US