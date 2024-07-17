GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RSC Tirupati inaugurates ‘Digital Planetarium’

The development comes as part of the ‘Space Week 2024’ celebrated from July 17 to 23

Published - July 17, 2024 08:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Students watching the show titled ‘The Sun: Our Living Star’ at the newly-inaugurated planetarium at Regional Science Centre in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Students watching the show titled ‘The Sun: Our Living Star’ at the newly-inaugurated planetarium at Regional Science Centre in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, has reopened a new facility to attract students from across the Rayalaseema districts.

The ‘Digital Planetarium’, which remained closed for many years due to technical issues, was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner Aditi Singh. Along with the students, Ms. Singh watched the latest show flashed on the ceiling ‘The Sun: Our Living Star’.

This development comes as part of the ‘Space Week 2024’ celebrated from July 17 to 23, commemorating the first man’s landing on the moon. The Centre, which comes under the National Council of Science Museums, observes the week through competitions and live programmes for students and the general public.

Addressing the students, Ms. Singh recalled the historic Moon Mission and advised the students to develop perseverance, set big ambitions, opt for teamwork and practice patriotism and humanism.

Related Topics

Tirupati / space programme / science (general) / Rayalaseema / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.