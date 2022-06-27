Rs.3.62 cr. for setting up mini fish vending units in East Godavari

East Godavari District Committee on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) led by Collector K. Madhavilatha on Monday approved the allocation of Rs.3.62 crore for setting up 22 mini fish vending units during the financial year 2022-23.

Individual aquafarmers and groups could propose to set up the mini fish vending units and apply for the other schemes being offered through the PMMSY. “The PMMSY will give a boost to aquaculture to meet the targets set under the blue revolution,” the Collector said.