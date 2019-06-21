RS members’ decision to join BJP condemnable: TDP MLCs

TDP MLCs Duvvarapu Rama Rao and Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao have termed the decision of the four Rajya Sabha members to join the BJP as undemocratic and unethical.

Calling them “betrayers,” Mr. Rama Rao told the media here on Friday that the four leaders had enjoyed position when the TDP was in power, and backstabbing the party in the hour of need and when party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was abroad was condemnable.

Refusing to draw parallels, he parried questions on how the criticism was justified when the TDP itself had lured 23 MLAs of the YSRCP into its fold after the 2014 elections and made four of them Ministers.

He dismissed the talk that more TDP MLAs and MLCs would soon switch their loyalties as unfounded.

‘Party will bounce back’

The TDP had gone through many ups and downs, but bounced back with renewed vigour, Mr. Rama Rao said, pointing out that the party had a membership base of 72 lakh and earned 40% vote-share in the recent elections.

The party would forge ahead under the leadership of Mr. Naidu, he said, and added that the cadres were the TDP’s strength and they would stand by it.

Accusing the four leaders who joined the BJP of backstabbing the party, Mr. Jagadeeswara Rao said they might have feared raids by various Central agencies. They succumbed to the threats of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and let the TDP down, he alleged.