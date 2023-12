December 02, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 14th showroom of R.S. Brothers was inaugurated on December 2 (Saturday) at Jagadamba Centre in Visakhapatnam in the presence of chief guest and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, actor Varun Tej and others. The new showroom has a huge collection of apparels for men, women and children, starting from ₹150. In celebration of the launch, R.S. Brothers is providing a ‘cost-to-cost sale’ on all varieties of silk sarees and other garments.