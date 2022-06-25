Rs. 6 cr. Central funds for food processing units in Chittoor dist.

Many new units brought under the scheme, says NABARD official

Anil Kumar, Regional Manager, NABARD, said that Rs.6 crore has been sanctioned to Chittoor district to regulate the Prime Minister’s scheme for micro food-processing industries.

At a meeting with women’s groups organised by the DRDA at the Collectorate here on Saturday, he said that the groups had been given a conducive atmosphere to grow on their own through several schemes, giving them the highest priority to establish small and micro scale industries.

Bankers had come forward to give loans either individually, through groups, or FPOs. “If they want to get a loan of Rs.10 lakh, they have to pay up to Rs.1 lakh so that the banker can sanction ​​the loan repayable in three installments over 3.5 years. Lakhs of rupees of subsidy will be credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries for 63 types of activities,” he said.

The new additions in the scheme are fruit pulp, fruit juices, mango tandoori, dried fruit powders, pickles, jellies, tomato sauces, potato chips, dry fruit making, chili powder, cakes, biscuits, bread, vermicelli, pastes, milk refining, ice cream, and cooking, Mr. Anil Kumar said.