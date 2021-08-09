RPSF constable ‘shoots’ self

TIRUPATI

09 August 2021 01:14 IST

Haripuram Ananda Rao (29), a head constable with the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), allegedly shot himself dead at the RPF barracks in Renigunta in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident happened around 4.15 a.m. when he reportedly shot himself dead at point-blank range with a 9 mm pistol. Renigunta Urban circle inspector Anju Yadav registered a case and launched an investigation. Guntakal Divisional Security Commissioner Murali Krishna and RPSF Commandant K.M. Kondaiah (Secunderabad) rushed to the spot for further inquiry.

A native of Srikakulam district, Mr. Ananda Rao had returned from his native village and joined duty on August 2. His elder brother works for the Indian army.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the reason behind the extreme step was not immediately known, his colleagues acknowledged that the deceased used to spend a lot of time on video calls to family and friends.

People with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for assistance and counselling.