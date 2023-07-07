HamberMenu
RPF team rushes to train fire spot in Guntur division

July 07, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) team of Guntur division rushed to Bommaipalli village where some bogies of Falaknuma Express train caught fire on Friday. All the passengers were evacuated and no casualties were reported.

Guntur Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC) K. Satya Hara Prasad told The Hindu that according to the information they received, the mishap occurred under Guntur RPF limits, and the force has been deployed to take up rescue operations. All the passengers were evacuated from the bogies, which were caught in flames.

“Reasons for the mishap are being probed. Passengers observed smoke emanating from S-4 coach and alerted the staff, who stopped the train and evacuated the passengers. A major mishap was averted as all the passengers alighted the train,” said an officer of RPF.

The RPF, Fire, Police and the railway officials were engaged in the rescue operations, the officers said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / railway accident

