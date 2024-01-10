GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RPF, railway police arrest a man and seize gold ornaments worth ₹16 lakh in Vijayawada

January 10, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) solved a theft case and arrested an accused Ruva Suresh Kumar alias Chandra Shekar.

They seized gold ornaments and a diamond studded necklace, worth ₹16 lakh, from his possession on Wednesday.

RPF Circle Inspector T. Chandrashekar Reddy said the police registered a case of bag missing in Garib Rath Express train in Vijayawada on December 30, 2023.

The theft occurred in Vijayawada railway station when the passenger was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad.

Vijayawada Superintendent of Railway Police Rahul Dev Singh constituted a team led by DSP (Railways), G. Nagaraja Reddy, to detect the theft case.

“During investigation, police found the movements of Suresh Kumar (Chandra Shekar), an ex-convict in similar offences earlier, and arrested him at Jai Hind Complex in Vijayawada,” said GRP CI, P. Srinivas.

RPF SI, Makchal Naik, GRP SI Khadar Hussain and other staff made the arrest, Mr. Srinivas said.

The accused was produced in the court which sent him to judicial remand, Mr. Chandrashekar said.

