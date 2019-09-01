RPF nabs person for ‘blocking’ seats in general coaches

Special team of the RPF arrested a person, who was allegedly blocking seats in general coaches of trains and selling them to passengers at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Saturday.

The person is identified as T. Gowri Naidu, a resident of Kancharapalem.

On reliable information, a close watch kept on the important trains at Visakhapatnam railway station by the team from August 30. Gowri Naidu was found capturing seats in General Coach of Ratnachal Express in Visakhapatnam station and taking money as per demand of the train by spreading towels on those seats.

A case has been registered and he was produced before the VI Metropolitan Magistrate for Railways, Visakhapatnam. He was remanded to Central Prison, Visakhapatnam.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF Jitendera Srivastava Visakhapatnam said that RPF will is take strict action in order to control this menace immediately in coordination with the departments concerned.