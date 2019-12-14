Andhra Pradesh

RPF meet reviews safety and security of railway operations

Officials of Railway Police Force,Waltair division along with GRP, CISF and local Police coming under the jurisdiction of Waltair division reviewing safety and security of the railway operations in a coordination meet at Conference Hall, DRM office in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

A co-ordination meeting was conducted by Railway Police Force, Waltair division, with the senior officials of GRP, CISF and local Police coming under the jurisdiction of Waltair division at the DRM office here on Friday, to review the safety and security of the railway operations.

ADRM (Operations) Rama Chandra Rao, delivered the inaugural address. During the meet, the officials discussed various issues like the Maoist activities, deaths on railway tracks, assault on railway employees, patrolling of sabotage-prone areas and station security plan. They also discussed theft of booked consignments, including coal and petroleum products, smuggling of narcotics, rescuing of women and children and theft of passengers’ belongings.

Police officials from Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and commandants of CISF (Port Trust, and Steel Plant) and branch officers of Waltair division attended the meet.

Jitendra Srivastava, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Visakhapatnam, gave a PowerPoint presentation on the various security related issues and emphasised the need for such coordination meetings periodically.

