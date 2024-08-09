ADVERTISEMENT

RPF launches vehicle to rescue human trafficking victims in Tirupati

Published - August 09, 2024 07:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Around 80% of trafficking happens through trains, thus the vehicle is meant to track the movement of suspects and victims, says RPF IGP Aroma Singh Thakur

The Hindu Bureau

RPF Inspectors-General of Police Aroma Singh Thakur (SCR) and G.M. Eswara Rao (SR) flaging off the anti-human trafficking vehicle in Tirupati on Friday.

The Railway Police Force (RPF) has launched a vehicle to prevent human trafficking through the railway network.

RPF Inspectors-General of Police (IGPs) Aroma Singh Thakur (South Central Railway) and G.M. Eswara Rao (Southern Railway) flagged off the vehicle, meant to rescue trafficked victims, especially children, at the RPF barracks here on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Thakur said that the RPF team in plain clothes would inspect the compartments for possible victims. When sighted, the information would be passed on to the uniformed team standing guard at the next station for timely action.

“Around 80% of trafficking happens through trains, given the railways’ vast network in the country. Thus, we are fortifying our security mechanism and communication system to track the movement of suspects and victims on trains,” she said. “Based on prior information, the vehicle will reach potential hideouts to rescue the victims from traffickers,” Mr. Rao added.

Meanwhile, the duo inaugurated a RPF Subordinate Officers’ Rest House, approved by the Indian Railways under the umbrella scheme. At an interactive session held later, they spoke to stakeholders of ‘Meri Saheli’, a programme launched for the safety of woman passengers and ‘Child Helpline’, meant to rescue children from railway stations.

RPF Divisional Security Commissioner (Guntakal) T. Muralikrishna, Assistant Security Commissioner Rajagopal Reddy, Deputy Superintendent (GRP Tirupati) V. Harshita and Circle Inspector Madhusudan took part.

