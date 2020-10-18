RPF launches ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative on AP Express

Security to be provided to women passengers in journey

Following instructions from higher officials, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Visakhapatnam, started implementing ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative in train No.02805 AP Express (Visakhapatnam to New Delhi) from Saturday in order to provide proactive security to women passengers.

According to Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Jitendra Srivastava, the main motto of ‘Meri Saheli’ is to provide safety and security to women passengers travelling in trains throughout their journey. He said that a team of women Sub Inspectors and women constables of RPF will enter all coaches including ladies coaches and identify women passengers, who are travelling alone before the departure of the train. These passengers will be briefed about all precautions to be taken during the journey and inform about help no. 182 apart from giving contact numbers of RPF to contact in case of any issue.

He also said that RPF staff on platform duty at the stopping stations, RPF escort party available in the train will contact the passengers during the period of stoppage and enquire the problems if any. The process will be continued till the train reaches destination, he said.

“If some distress call comes from a train covered under ‘Meri Saheli’ the disposal of the call may be monitored by senior officers of the respective division,” he said.