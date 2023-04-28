ADVERTISEMENT

RPF launch awareness drive against stone-pelting on trains for students

April 28, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday conducted an awareness programme for students on trespassing, stone-pelting on trains and the Railway Act.

About 1,500 students of various government and private schools attended the programme. RPF Inspector T. Chandrashekar Reddy enlightened the students on how to avoid accidents at level crossings.

Mr. Reddy explained to the students about Section 147 and 153 of the Railway Act, and the consequences of resorting to stone-pelting and trespassing. He appealed to the students to alert the police by calling No.139, if they have prior information or observe strangers on the railway premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US