RPF holds awareness drive against stone-pelting on trains for students

April 28, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday conducted an awareness programme for students on trespassing, stone-pelting on trains and the Railway Act.

About 1,500 students of various government and private schools attended the programme. RPF Inspector T. Chandrashekar Reddy enlightened the students on how to avoid accidents at level crossings.

Mr. Reddy explained to the students about Section 147 and 153 of the Railway Act, and the consequences of resorting to stone-pelting and trespassing. He appealed to the students to alert the police by calling No.139, if they have prior information or observe strangers on the railway premises.