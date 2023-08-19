RPF intelligence officer selected for United Nations Mission in South Sudan

August 19, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Machavaram Ravi Shankar, intelligence officer in Special Intelligence Branch of the Railway Protection Force (RPF-Vijayawada Division), has been selected for United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Mr. Ravi Shankar of South Central Railway RPF was one of the 68 officers selected from State and Central police organisations from across India to represent ‘United Nations Peace Keeping Force in South Sudan Country’ for a period of one year.

He worked in various places in the South Central Railway, said the RPF officials and congratulated him for being selected for UNMISS.

