R.P. Thakur takes over as RTC chief

Senior IPS officer R.P. Thakur took over as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Monday.

Mr. Thakur served as Director-General of Police, Head of the Police Force, Director-General Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and as Commissioner, Printing and Stationery. He was the recipient of Indian Police Medal in 2003, Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak in 2004, and President Police Medal for his distinguished service in 2011. He also received Police Medal for Gallantry.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “APSRTC with largest fleet is operating 12,000 buses in 45 lakh km per day and is transporting 64 lakh passengers daily.” He thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving opportunity to serve the organisation.