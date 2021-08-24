R.P. Sisodia assumes charge as Special CS to Governor

VIJAYAWADA

24 August 2021 00:51 IST

R.P. Sisodia, a 1991-batch IAS officer, assumed office as Special Chief Secretary to the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Monday. He met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in his chambers.

Mr. Sisodia visited different wings in Raj Bhavan and held a meeting with the officers and staff. He stressed the need for better coordination to keep up the dignity of the Governor’s Office.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Mr. Sisodia served in different cadres both in united Andhra Pradesh and post-bifurcation A.P., as well as in Central services.