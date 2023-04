April 12, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Union Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve, would hand over appointment letters to 250 new recruits under ‘Rozgar Mela’, at Guntakal on Thursday. The event is a part of the country-wide programme led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be distributing 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organisations at 45 different locations in 19 States and Union Territories.