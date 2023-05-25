ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Photographic Society’s ‘associate’ tag for Guntur man

May 25, 2023 02:43 am | Updated May 24, 2023 11:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

The objective of his documentary on the Bonda tribe in Odisha was to capture the Bonda tribe’s way of life

The Hindu Bureau

A Bonda tribeswoman cooking food, photographed by G. Sunil Kumar from Guntur. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sunil Kumar G., a photographer from the Guntur district, was conferred the distinction of ‘Associate’ from the Royal Photographic Society (RPS) for his documentary on the Bonda tribe in Odisha. The Bondas are categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Mr. Sunil Kumar said that his documentary’s chief objective was to capture the Bonda tribe’s way of life. He said that this unique tribe existed as aborigines for 5,000 years and anthropologically, they had originated from Africa to India. He said that they still live in a primitive environment.

The uniqueness of the tribes is that they still follow a matriarchal society, where the female is the head of the tribe as well as the family. They decorate themselves with beads and ornaments with limited clothing, he observed. He captured their hamlets, practice of water collection, animal association, earthen pottery, mother-child interaction, and communal indulgence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The RPS is one of the world’s oldest photographic societies founded in England.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US