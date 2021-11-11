Royal Photographic Society fellowship for Vijayawada-based journalist

VIJAYAWADA

11 November 2021 00:55 IST

His documentation of COVID pandemic received accolades of the jury

City-based photojournalist T. Srinivasa Reddy has been honoured with the prestigious “Fellowship of The Royal Photographic Society (FRPS)” by the Royal Photographic Society, United Kingdom, one of the world's oldest photographic societies.

The Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi (APPA) announced Mr. Reddy's global honour at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, writer K. Sunder said that it was a rare honour achieved by photographers across the world and in India, in particular.

“55-year-old Mr. Reddy is the 18th photographer of Indian origin to receive the Fellowship, and only six of them are alive today. He is the only active photographer with FRPS in the country,” Mr. Sunder said.

Mr. Reddy is an Associate of RPS for 20 years now and could finally bag the Fellowship with his documentation of COVID pandemic in a 21-photo panel which received accolades of the RPS jury, Mr. Sunder said.

Mr. Reddy said his documentation of all aspects of the COVID pandemic, including struggles of the healthcare workers and frontline workers, treatment of patients in COVID wards, patient-doctor relationships, lockdown impact on the common man in various States and others stood out as other entries portrayed only individuals and localities affected by COVID.

APPA president M. Ravindranath said that Mr. Reddy risked his life by venturing out during the peak pandemic period and had stayed away from family for weeks while he visited hospitals and other places for documentation.

Mr. Reddy is the general secretary of APPA and is a recipient of Kalaranta award by the State government.