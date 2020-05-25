Andhra Pradesh

Royal Bengal tiger found dead in Nallamala forest

The carcass of the tiger spotted by the officials in the Nallamala forest in Prakasam district on Sunday.

The carcass of the tiger spotted by the officials in the Nallamala forest in Prakasam district on Sunday.  

No injuries found on carcass, says official

A male Royal Bengal tiger was found dead in the forest under Kolakaluru beat in Prakasam district on Saturday. No injuries were found on the carcass.

Forest staff saw the tiger, aged about 15 years, roaming around in the forest under Yerragondlapalem range a week ago.

Viscera samples have been collected and sent to a lab for analysis. The remains of a wild boar were found in the tiger’s digestive system indicating that the tiger was healthy and fit for hunting, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) D. Nalini Mohan.

“No parts were missing and the carcass is intact. We suspect that the tiger died due to ageing and was not killed by poachers. However, instructions have been given to the forest officials to find the exact cause of death and follow the procedure,” the official said.

“The tiger’s carcass was found near Chenchugudem village in the Nallamala forests. The average life span of a tiger in the wild is 15 years. The animal died a few hours before the staff posted at the base camp noticed it,” Mr. Nalini Mohan, who visited the spot, told The Hindu.

Deer hunted

In a separate incident, a spotted deer was reportedly killed by some miscreants under the Mylavaram range in Krishna district. Injuries were found on the carcass, said Mylavaram Forest Range Officer G. Usharani.

Two accused, M. Venkateswarlu and M. Gopikrishna, of Gampalagudem mandal were arrested for allegedly killing the deer. They were produced before the Tiruvuru magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody.

“We seized the carcass and weapons from the suspects. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the AP Forest Act has been registered,” the FRO said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 12:18:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/royal-bengal-tiger-found-dead-in-nallamala-forest/article31666629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY