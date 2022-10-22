Rowdy sheeters attempt to woman after detaining her boyfriend in Krishna district

Villagers prevent the crime, nab one of the accused

Two rowdy-sheeters allegedly attacked a couple and tried to rape the woman, near Gannavaram in Krishna district on Friday night. However, villagers caught one of the accused and alerted the police.

The accused, who reportedly followed the couple in an auto, attempted to sexually assault the woman after tying the hands of her boyfriend.

Villagers, who prevented the crime, alerted the police by dialling ‘112’ (Emergency Helpline) and the Gannavaram Bluecolts police rushed to the spot. Locals handed over one of the accused to the police.

The police shifted the couple to hospital and provided first aid. Their condition is stated to be stable. Responding to the call, police reached the spot in eight minutes, said Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

“The accused were identified as rowdy sheeters of Guntur and Krishna districts. We suspect that they resorted to the crime under the influence of ganja (Marijuana). Six teams have been formed to arrest the other accused,” the SP said on Saturday.

The Gannavaram police registered a case and a detailed investigation is on, Mr. Joshua added.