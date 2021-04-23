Rowdy-sheeter murdered at Kancharapalem

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 April 2021 01:25 IST

A 38-year-old rowdy-sheeter was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants near Kancharapalem area here in the city on Thursday. His body was found with severe injuries near a shop at Pydimamba temple.

The deceased was identified as G. Sreenu (38), a resident of Kobbarithota area.

Sources said that Srinivas had come to Kancharapalem to meet his friend, where unidentified miscreants allegedly assaulted him with iron rods on his head in the wee hours of Thursday. He died on the spot.

Kancharapalem Inspector Mr. Krishna Rao visited the crime scene and is yet to ascertain the reasons for the murder.

Kancharapalem police said they have registered a case and are investigating the murder from all angles.

It was learnt that Sreenu was involved in several cases of theft, and had several cases lodged against him at II Town, Kancharapalem and PM Palem police station areas.