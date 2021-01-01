Rowdy-sheeter killed near Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHEDNRAVARAM

01 January 2021 21:40 IST

A rowdy sheeter, Y. Srinu, 50, was allegedly strangled to death by his rivals reportedly following a property dispute at Kateru village on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram city on Friday.

The deceased was the prime accused in a murder case reported last year in the city.

According to the police, Srinu went out from the house upon the request from a person known to him. He was found dead at 2.30 p.m. Some injuries were found on his neck as he was allegedly strangled to death, the police added.

“Property dispute is suspected to be the reason for the murder as per preliminary reports. The investigation is on. The body has been sent to District Government Hospital,” a police officer said.

Srinu is a real estate agent and the police had opened a rowdy sheet against him last year.