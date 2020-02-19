Rowdy-sheeter killed in full public view in Anantapur

A 40-year-old man identified as Sk. Khader Basha was stabbed to death in broad daylight at 5 Lamps Junction in the city on Tuesday.

Police said that Basha, a history-sheeter, was murdered following a dispute with a rival.

Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraraghava Reddy said that the accused, S. Sikander Basha (30), and Khader Basha had an altercation on Monday in an inebriated condition. At 1.20 p.m. on Tuesday, while Khader Basha was sitting at a shop, Sikander Basha allegedly stabbed him twice with a knife in the chest leading to Khader Basha’s instantaneous death.

Mr. Veeraraghava Reddy said that Sikander Basha was absconding and a search was on to nab him. He added that Khader Basha was accused in a rape case dating back to 1997, but was acquitted later. Sikander Basha, meanwhile, is an accused in a 2011 murder case. Police, meanwhile, are collecting CCTV footage from nearby locations to nab the culprit.