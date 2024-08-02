ADVERTISEMENT

Rowdy-sheeter hacked to death in Nandyal

Published - August 02, 2024 08:37 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Venkata Sai (33), a rowdy-sheeter locally known as Kavya, was hacked to death with hunting sickles by his rivals in Nandyal town on Friday.

Sai was an accused in the murder of a police constable and was also learnt to be involved in the attack on Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhilapriya’s bodyguard ahead of the recent general elections.

A resident of Gudipatigadda area of the old town, Sai was attacked immediately after he came out on bail from the jail on Friday.

Police suspect it to be a case of old rivalry and have registered a case. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravindra Reddy rushed to the crime scene in Maseedipuram Metta and shifted the body for post-mortem.

