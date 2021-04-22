Rowdy sheeter found murdered

VISAKHAPATNAM:

22 April 2021 17:23 IST

A rowdy-sheeter was murdered by miscreants at Kancharapalem here on Thursday. He was identified as G. Sreenu (38), a resident of Kobbarithota area.

Sources said that Srinivas had come to Kancharapalem to meet his friend, where the assailants attacked him with iron rods. He died on the spot.

Kancharapalem CI Krishna Rao visited the crime scene and is yet to ascertain reasons for the murder. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

