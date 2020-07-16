Rowdy-sheeter arrested for organising birthday party

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 July 2020 23:26 IST

The Anakapalle (Rural) police on Thursday arrested a rowdy-sheeter for allegedly organising a birthday party in violation of COVID-19 norms. Police are now in the process of identifying all those who attended the party.

The accused has been identified as M. Sattibabu.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Anakapalle (Rural) Inspector P.V. Narasimha Rao, Satti Babu has criminal cases registered against him at Anakapalle Rural police station. He recently came to the police station and informed the police that he would be donating food to orphans on his birthday, which was on July 15. However, on July 15, he reportedly celebrated his birthday with 20 people in a mango orchard near Mamidipalle area, in violation of COVID-19 norms.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Satti Babu. Based on photographic evidence, police are identifying the other persons who were present in the party and are yet to arrest them.