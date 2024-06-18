Rowdy sheet opened against Pinnelli brothers in Macherla

The Palnadu police opened rowdy sheets on YSRCP former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother P. Venkatrami Reddy for their alleged involvement in crimes during the general elections.

Gurazala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ch. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu on Monday that they opened the rowdy sheets on the duo, after naming the ex-MLA in 14 criminal cases and his brother in more than six cases.

The DSP said that the ex-MLA had damaged an electronic voting machine (EVM) at polling booth number 202 in Macherla Assembly constituency while the elections were in progress. A TDP agent had tried to stop the YSRCP leader at that time in the polling station. Later, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy hatched a conspiracy to kill the agent on the same day. A police case was registered in this regard as well.

In addition to that, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, along with his followers, also attacked a woman voter at the same polling station, for which another case was filed. In a separate incident, the YSRCP leader allegedly attacked police who were on election duty.

The DSP said that there was a possibility of lodging more cases against the two brothers, as investigation was still under way.

On the other hand, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy is out on conditional bail granted to him by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.