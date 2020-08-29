Rowdy and suspect sheeters, wanted in many cases arrested

In a joint operation, the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) and the Penamaluru police arrested rowdy sheeter, Kokkiligadda John Babu alias John and suspect sheeter Kona Nageswara Rao.

The Penamaluru police opened rowdy sheet against John Babu and Nageswara Rao was a suspect sheet in Suryaraopeta police station.

John, a native of Kanuru on the city outskirts, was facing 31 cases in AP and Telangana. On information, that the two accused were involved in a land settlement issue at Hyderabad, police arrested them at Kanuru a couple of days ago.

Police seized three dummy pistols, one air pistol, two swords, two axes and 12 kgs of ganja (cannabis) from them, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said.