Row over right to landing and marketing at Kakinada harbour

Two fishing boat owners’ associations are at loggerheads for the past two weeks

The conflict between two mechanised boat operators’ associations on the right to landing and marketing at the Kakinada harbour in East Godavari district has deepened.

Two weeks ago, the Kakinada Mechanized Fishing Boat Owners’ Welfare Association (KMFBOWA) had stopped the boats of its rival, Sri Bhyravapalem Mechanized Fishing Boat Owners’ Welfare Association (SBMFBOWA), from entering the harbour, which was the only anchoring and marketing facility for the 590 registered mechanised boats in operation on the Kakinada coast.

Members of the rival association had to stop venturing into the sea for fishing as the boat operators did not have access to anchoring and marketing facilities.

“We are not being allowed to enter the harbour for the past two weeks. We are operating 130 boats. We are entitled to use the harbour s per the existing fishing regulations, but unable to enjoy the right,” SBMFBOWA secretary Penapothu Veerraju told The Hindu on Saturday.

“As per the A.P. Marine Fishing (Regulation) Rules, 1996, fishing boats registered in real craft have the right to operate their vessels across the coast and land their fishing boats anywhere in the coast of Andhra Pradesh,” the Fisheries Commissioner, K. Kannababu, said in a gudeline issued in July.

“The KMFBOWA has been stopping the boats of its rival from entering the harbour as the latter is allegedly offering the catch at lower prices and weakening the market potential at the harbour,” said Fisheries Joint Director (East Godavari) T.V. Satyanarayana.

“No association has the right to stop any fishing boat to enter the harbour for landing and marketing the fish. The meeting called for with both the associations on Friday had to be cancelled as they resorted to physical abuse,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

In 2020, the two associations had entered into an agreement under the aegis of the Revenue Department. As per the agreement, 17 boats of the SBMFBOWA were allowed to land and market per day at the Kakinada harbour.