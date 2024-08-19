Row over bid to demolish British-era bungalow in Railway Kodur

An incident occurred on the premises of the South Andhra Lutheran Church in Railway Kodur town of Annamayya district on Sunday midnight, involving the attempted demolition of a British-era bungalow by a group of unidentified persons.

The events unfolded with the demolition of the compound wall, followed by an attempt to pull down the bungalow structure with the help of an earthmover. Noticing the commotion, the church members intervened, leading to a clash between two factions, resulting in injuries to three persons associated with the missionary. The injured, including a woman, were rushed to the government hospital in Railway Kodur. The local police rushed to the spot and prevented the demolition.

The church members staged a two-hour-long dharna in the early hours of Monday, obstructing traffic on the Chennai-Nagpur national highway near the statue of Alluri Sita Ramaraju. They raised slogans against the police for failing to promptly address the demolition bid. Some elderly persons among the community emphasised the historical significance of the church, stating that the bungalow, constructed 150 years ago, had previously housed Lillian Meyer and Joel Meyer from America, who contributed extensively to public service.

They also highlighted the long-standing disputes concerning the sale of church properties, implicating two factions. Aggrieved by the incident, the church groups called for a high-level inquiry, seeking justice and legal action against the culprits.

Railway Kodur MLA Arava Sridhar and Sai Vikas Reddy, son of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge of the constituency, Mukka Rupananda Reddy, assured the church groups of legal proceedings against the perpetrators and ensure the protection of the church’s property, including the provision of security.