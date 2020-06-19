Row in Vizianagaram royal family takes new twist

Who is the legal heir of Pusapati Ananda Gajapathi Raju, scion of the Vizianagaram royal family and former MP? Who is the person legally authorised to head the MANSAS Trust he had founded and which controls over ₹50,000-crore worth properties in the North Andhra region and other parts of the country?

Even as the legal battle continues, the issue has taken a new twist with Ananda Gajapathi Raju’s second wife and their daughter claiming right over the MANSAS Trust.

Sudha Gajapathi Raju and her daughter Urmila Gajapathi Raju are planning to call on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy soon and show him the documents to claim their right.

Ms. Urmila, a 21-year-old student pursuing her post-graduation course in economics in the U.K., recently arrived in Visakhapatnam to consult legal experts on the issue.

“We have not uttered any word till date on the issue only to protect the image of the royal family,” Ms. Sudha and Ms. Urmila told The Hindu, and disputed the claims of Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju that she is the legitimate legal heir.

Ms. Sanchaita is the daughter of Ananda Gajapathi Raju from his first wife Uma. The couple, however, took divorce in 1991.

Ms. Sudha married Ananda Gajapathi Raju on January 22, 1999, and Ms. Urmila was born on November 30, 1999.

“My husband had struggled to ensure quality education to the students through the MANSAS Trust. He had devoted his time and energies for the development of the Trust till his last breath. We want to fulfil his dreams and enhance the image of the Trust,” said Ms. Sudha Gajapathi Raju.

Controversy erupted in the royal family with the YSRCP government appointing Ms. Sanchaita as chairperson of the MANSAS Trust in place of P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, former Union Minister and younger brother of Ananda Gajapathi Raju.

Shocked at the sudden development, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju had approached the court challenging the government’s decision.

“Ananda Gajapathi Raju had given valuable movable and immovable properties to Ms. Uma. However, after obtaining divorce in 1991, Ms. Uma had married Ramesh Varma, and Ms. Sanchaita used to stay with them in New Delhi. Ms. Sanchaita had come to Vizianagaram after the funeral of my husband in 2016 and left immediately. She does not have any right over the properties and MANSAS Trust as the issue had been settled legally in 1991 itself,” Ms. Sudha claimed.

Ms. Sanchaita was not available for comment.