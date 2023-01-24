HamberMenu
Routine screening for Hepatitis C is need of the hour, says GI expert

January 24, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Nikhitha Mantri, Fellow in Gastrointestinal services, Bronx Care Hospital, New York, giving a seminar on Hepatitis C at the Government Medical College in Ongole on Tuesday.

Dr. Nikhitha Mantri, Fellow in Gastrointestinal services, Bronx Care Hospital, New York, giving a seminar on Hepatitis C at the Government Medical College in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SRINIVAS KOMMURI

Dr. Nikhitha Mantri, Fellow in Gastrointestinal services at Bronx Care Hospital, New York, has called for concerted efforts to prevent the spread of Hepatitis C.

Delivering a lecture on Hepatitis C under the aegis of the medical education unit at the Government Medical College here on January 24 (Tuesday), she said it had been estimated that 1% of the world population suffered from the viral infection and underlined the importance of routine screening of the entire population for it.

Dr. Mantri spoke about the prevalence of Hepatitis C across the global population and elaborated on the effects of the virus on the liver. She said that the main modes of transmission of Hepatitis C were through blood transfusion, sexual contact, mother-to-child transmission, and injections in drug abusers.

“There is no vaccine developed for Hepatitis C. Hence it is important to treat all the affected individuals with drugs,” she emphasised.

Hepatitis C in pregnancy poses special challenges which need to be addressed by multi-disciplinary approach, she added.

She cleared the doubts of medical students and faculty members during the seminar presided over by Government Medical College Principal Dr. P. V. Sudhakar.

