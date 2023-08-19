HamberMenu
Rousing reception to TDP leader Lokesh as his Yuva Galam padayatra enters Vijayawada

TDP leader Lokesh unveils a plaque upon reaching the 2,500-km milestone of his long march at Undavalli in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency

August 19, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh walking on the streets of Vijayawada as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra on Saturday.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh walking on the streets of Vijayawada as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Telugu Deam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh was accorded a grand welcome on the Prakasam barrage here upon his entry into NTR district as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra on August 19 evening.

Earlier, Mr. Lokesh unveiled a plaque upon reaching the 2,500-km milestone of his long march at Undavalli in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

Former Ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra, Nakka Ananda Babu and Kanna Lakshminarayana, former MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Bode Prasad, Tenali Sravan Kumar and Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao, and Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and other leaders gave a rousing reception as Mr. Lokesh wrapped up his walkathon in Guntur district and entered Vijayawada West Assembly constituency.

August 19 was the 189th day of the padayatra, during which Mr. Lokesh had been constantly hitting out at the YSRCP government’s alleged failures and narrating what his party planned to do if voted to power in the 2024 elections.

TDP activists participating in the Yuva Galam padayatra in Vijayawada on Saturday.

TDP activists participating in the Yuva Galam padayatra in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Thousands of party activists followed Mr. Lokesh as he started walking through the busy thoroughfares of the Vijayawada West, Central and East constituencies represented by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs V. Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu, and TDP’s Gadde Rammohan Rao.

The police were deployed in large numbers in anticipation of trouble as tempers had been running high between the YSRCP and TDP over Mr. Lokesh’s criticism of the government’s failures and the promises being made by him to the electorate.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Lokesh resumed his padayatra at his residence on the Undavalli Karakatta Road, and would be staying at the A-Convention Centre for the night after walking for a total 13.30 km.

