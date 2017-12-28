Rousing reception to Jagan in Chittoor

YSR Congress Party cadre rejoiced the entry of their president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s padayatra into Chittoor district on Thursday.

Starting the 46th day of his Praja Sankalp Yatra at Balijapalle in Anantapur district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy crossed over the inter-district border to reach Yeddulavarikota village of Thamballapalle mandal and constituency.

Priests accorded him a traditional reception with ‘poorna kumbham’ and women welcomed him with ‘harati’. Party leaders showered flower petals on the path.

District party convener and Gangadhara Nellore MLA K. Narayanaswamy danced along with Piler MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy to herald the arrival of their leader. Accompanied by Punganur legislator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Rajampeta MP P. Midhun Reddy, the party president hoisted the party flag in the village. He unfurled another flag after reaching Yeddula Vemannagaripalle.

Women gathered in large numbers and explained him that the government had not sanctioned them houses or ration cards.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to a representation submitted by the party’s Chittoor district farmers’ wing president T. Adikesavulu Reddy on the agrarian issues plaguing the district, including the defunct milk dairy and sugar factory in Chittoor, the slow progress of Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagai projects, the absence of input subsidy for commercial crops, and the absence of remunerative price for horticultural crops, especially mango.

The yatra ended shortly after a mere 8.7-km trek, as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wound up the day’s schedule after having lunch at Vasanthapuram.

Rayachoti MLA G. Srikanth Reddy and senior leaders Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Jangalapalle Srinivasulu were among those who walked along with him.