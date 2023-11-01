HamberMenu
Rousing reception to Chandrababu Naidu at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reaches his Jubilee Hills residence upon being released from Rajamahendravarm jail on bail 53 days after his arrest in the skill development scam case

November 01, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Large number of TDP cadre and followers throng the Begumpet road in Hyderabad on November 01, 2023 to welcome the Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu upon his arrival in the city.

Large number of TDP cadre and followers throng the Begumpet road in Hyderabad on November 01, 2023 to welcome the Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu upon his arrival in the city. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Fifty-three days after being arrested for allegedly masterminding the skill development scam, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu returned to Hyderabad on November 1 (Wednesday).

Mr. Naidu reached Begumpet airport at 5 p.m., and from there proceeded to his residence in Jubilee Hills.

A huge number of TDP workers and supporters gave Mr. Naidu a rousing reception at the airport when he landed there with his family members.

He waved to the crowds, but did not make any speech, or address the media due to the court restrictions.

Mr. Naidu would be get himself treated for ailments relating to eyesight and skin rashes.

Mr. Naidu had been arrested at Nandyal in the early hours of September 9. He had since been on judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

The High Court had granted Mr. Naidu interim bail on October 31 upon a request by his family to allow him to take special treatment for the health problems faced by him in the prison. He was advised to undergo surgery for cataract in one of his eyes and get treated for skin rashes.

The jail authorities had provided air-conditioning facility in his enclosure after the Vijayawada ACB Court directed them to do so after doctors advised that he be kept in a cool environment, especially from day-time harsh weather. Mr. Naidu also reportedly lost considerable weight during his stay in the jail.

He had arrived in Vijayawada at around 6 a.m. on November 1. It took Mr. Naidu almost 14 hours to reach Vijayawada from Rajamahendravaram. All along the route, his supporter and TDP workers had gathered to cheer for him.

