Rousing reception at Kurnool for Nara Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh receives a rousing reception from enthusiastic party leaders and sympathisers, near Panchalingala check post on NH-44.

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR:

10 November 2021 15:11 IST

Four TDP leaders injured in JC’s convoy.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday received a rousing reception from enthusiastic party leaders and sympathisers at Panchalingala check post on National Highway No.44 while he was travelling from Hyderabad to Anantapur to participate in an interaction with students of Sri Sai Baba National Degree and PG College who were injured in police action the other day.

Led by the party’s Kurnool district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu, State secretary Y. Nageswara Rao Yadav and Nandyal parliamentary constituency president Gouru Venkata Reddy, cadres assembled in large numbers and showered flowers on Mr. Lokesh and cheered his convoy as it proceeded after a brief stop.

Meanwhile, just before Lokesh’s convoy reached Gooty check post in Anantapur district, a car carrying followers of Tadipatri municipal chairman J. C. Prabhakar Reddy lost control and hit a cement pole on NH-44 leading to grievous injuries to one person and minor ones to three others. The seriously injured person was shifted to a private hospital in Anantapur.

At Gooty toll plaza, Rapthadu constituency party in charge Paritala Sriram and J. C. Prabhakar Reddy were seen talking to each other along with other party leaders from Anantapur district before Mr. Lokesh arrived.