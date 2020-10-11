Roundtable opposes move to privatise MR College

Leaders of various parties, organisations express concern over developments in MANSAS Trust

Representatives of various opposition parties, civic societies and students’ organisations have asked the government to run itself the MR College instead of privatising the institution as it will deprive many poor and middle class students of an opportunity to pursue higher studies at an affordable fee structure.

At a roundtable organised here on Sunday by Lok Satta Party to discuss the issues related to MR College and alleged irregularities in MANSAS Trust, speakers said the aided college was the lone institution in the district headquarters to offer many courses with 12 major departments. Member of AP Legislative Council Pakalapati Raghuvarama expressed concern over delay in the admission process for the academic year 2020-21. “Future of over 4,000 students hangs in balance due to the ongoing controversy,” he said.

Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji said that the MR College issue was not an internal matter of Pusapati family members -- Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Sanchaiata Gajapathi Raju and Urmila Gajapathi Raju -- who have been at loggerheads with regard to MANSAS Trust. Forum for a Better Vizianagaram president M. Venkateswara Rao said that the old students of the college were unhappy with the developments in the college which was established in 1879.

‘Staff a worried lot’

Congress Party general secretary Jammu Narayana and Jana Sena leader Tyada Ramakrishna said the teaching and non-teaching staff were at their wits’ end in the wake of the developments in the trust.

Jana Vignana Vedika State president M.V.R. Krishnaji, representatives of teachers’ associations Alluri Siva Varma, Gullipalli Jayapal and others participated in the roundtable.

Meanwhile, Pattana Powra Samskshema Sangham, Students’ Federation of India, Akhila Bharataya Vidyardhi Parishad and other organisations extended their support to the protests at MR College.