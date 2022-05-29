Roundtable meet seeks judicial probe into Amalapuram violence

Leaders meet Governor seeking his intervention to restore law and order in the area

Leaders of various political parties discussing key issues during a meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Leaders meet Governor seeking his intervention to restore law and order in the area

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders on Sunday urged the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to order immediate steps for restoration of law and order in Amalapuram.

Addressing a roundtable conference called by the party to discuss key issues such as the arson in Konaseema and the mystery shrouding the death of Dalit youth Subramanyam in Kakinada, the party’s vice-president Janga Goutam called for immediate and effective steps to “prevent the rule of anarchy unleashed by the YSR Congress government in the State”.

The party’s SC cell chairman K. Vinay Kumar presided over the meeting.

The speakers expressed serious concern over the increase in attacks on Dalits across the State and gradual dilution of the welfare programmes launched by the government as part of its “Navaratnalu” programme.

The leaders demanded a judicial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the violence in Amalapuram and wanted the district to be named after the architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar. They also demanded dismissal of the ruling party MLC Ananta Babu, whose role is suspected in his former driver Subramanyam’s killing, and that the case be handed over to the CBI.

CPI State leader Madhu, former MLC and CPI leader Jelli Wilson and representatives of other political parties and people’s organisations attended the discussion.

All-party panel

The leaders decided to constitute an all-party committee that would tour the Konaseema region and bring to light the facts that led to the violence.

Later, a delegation met the Governor and submitted a representation to him seeking his intervention.