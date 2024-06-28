Roundtable conference planned in the first week of July to oppose toll gate between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam

Several organisations led by A Forum for Better Vizianagaram and the Chamber of Commerce are planning to hold a roundtable conference in the first week of July to oppose establishment of toll gate at Jonnada between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. The Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash and, A forum for Better Vizianagaram president Malla Venkateswara Rao and its member K.R.K. Raju said that representations would be submitted to the District Collector and the public representatives against the move to establish the toll gate. Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India’s State vice-president K.Subhash Chandra Bose said that the toll gate would impose a huge burden on common people.

Meanwhile, Roads and Buildings Executive Engineer Srinivasulu told The Hindu that the gazette notification was given prior to the construction of the toll gate on Visakhapatnam-Raipur highway. He said that the toll gate proposal was there long ago in the agreement signed with the stakeholders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.