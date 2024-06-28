GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Roundtable conference planned in the first week of July to oppose toll gate between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam

Published - June 28, 2024 06:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
A toll gate under construction near Jonnada between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

A toll gate under construction near Jonnada between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

Several organisations led by A Forum for Better Vizianagaram and the Chamber of Commerce are planning to hold a roundtable conference in the first week of July to oppose establishment of toll gate at Jonnada between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. The Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash and, A forum for Better Vizianagaram president Malla Venkateswara Rao and its member K.R.K. Raju said that representations would be submitted to the District Collector and the public representatives against the move to establish the toll gate. Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India’s State vice-president K.Subhash Chandra Bose said that the toll gate would impose a huge burden on common people.

Meanwhile, Roads and Buildings Executive Engineer Srinivasulu told The Hindu that the gazette notification was given prior to the construction of the toll gate on Visakhapatnam-Raipur highway. He said that the toll gate proposal was there long ago in the agreement signed with the stakeholders.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.