Roundtable bats for three capitals

The Uttarandhra Adhyayana Vedika on Friday said that the establishment of three capitals – Visakhapatnam (Executive), Amaravati (Legislative) and Kurnool (Judicial) would lead to decentralisation of administration and benefit all sections of society.

At a roundtable organised at Sompeta in the district, the vedika passed a resolution in favour of establishing three capitals, and urged the government to make it a reality.

Former MLA P. Sairaj and former Vice-Chancellor H. Lajapathi Rai observed that Srikakulam district would be the immediate beneficiary with the establishment of the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

They said that migration of people from the backward district could be checked if employment opportunities were created in the north Andhra region.

‘Vizag well connected’

“Amaravati may be at equal distance from all the regions. But that should not be the sole criterion for making it a capital. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar are far off from many places in their respective States. Therefore, making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital will not be a problem as it is well connected,” said Dr. Lajapathi Rai.

Mr. Sairaj said that the north Andhra region was the worst-hit in the last seven decades. It would stand to gain only if Visakhaptanm was made the Executive capital.

Former ZPTC member Nimmana Das, Tekkali Intellectuals’ Forum president G. Venkata Reddy, Samskara Bharati chairman Devaraj, and advocate V. Bala Krishna were present.