ADVERTISEMENT

Round-table on ‘fake votes - conspiracy politics’ held

November 17, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The APICF stressed the need for transparency and ethical practices in the electoral system

The Hindu Bureau

The AP Intellectuals and Citizenship Forum (APICF) organised a round-table meeting on the topic ‘Fake votes - Conspiracy politics’ here on Thursday.

AP Official Language Commission (APOLC) chairman P. Vijaya Babu presided over the event. He emphasised the role being played by the APICF in countering misinformation related to voter lists, backed by facts.

Advocate B. Ashok Kumar expressed concern at the involvement of private companies in preparing electoral rolls by citing certain incidents that took place during the TDP regime. He made a specific mention of the manipulation of voter lists by a private entity called ‘IT Grid’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior journalist V.V. Krishnam Raju delved into the ongoing ‘toxic propaganda’ surrounding the ensuing elections. He questioned the credibility of draft voter lists and challenged the narrative suggesting bias in favour of the ruling party by the Election Commission of India. 

Advocate M. Vittal Rao stressed the need for transparency and ethical practices in the electoral system.

APOLC member G. Rama Chandra Reddy, advocates Pilla Ravi, S. Dhana Lakshmi and B. Sowmya, and educationist N.V. Rao took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Vijayawada

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US