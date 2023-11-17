Round-table on ‘fake votes - conspiracy politics’ held

November 17, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AP Intellectuals and Citizenship Forum (APICF) organised a round-table meeting on the topic ‘Fake votes - Conspiracy politics’ here on Thursday.

AP Official Language Commission (APOLC) chairman P. Vijaya Babu presided over the event. He emphasised the role being played by the APICF in countering misinformation related to voter lists, backed by facts.

Advocate B. Ashok Kumar expressed concern at the involvement of private companies in preparing electoral rolls by citing certain incidents that took place during the TDP regime. He made a specific mention of the manipulation of voter lists by a private entity called ‘IT Grid’.

Senior journalist V.V. Krishnam Raju delved into the ongoing ‘toxic propaganda’ surrounding the ensuing elections. He questioned the credibility of draft voter lists and challenged the narrative suggesting bias in favour of the ruling party by the Election Commission of India.

Advocate M. Vittal Rao stressed the need for transparency and ethical practices in the electoral system.

APOLC member G. Rama Chandra Reddy, advocates Pilla Ravi, S. Dhana Lakshmi and B. Sowmya, and educationist N.V. Rao took part.

