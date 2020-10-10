Round table conference on Oct. 11 to discuss M.R. College's future

VIZIANAGARAM

10 October 2020 14:30 IST

Several opposition parties and organisations will hold a round table conference on Sunday to prevent the privatisation of the M.R. College.

Lok Satta Party State Executive President Bhisetti Babji and others said that the meeting would step up pressure on the Government to withdraw the proposal of privatisation.

Vizianagaram Pattana Powra Sangham President Reddi Sankara Rao strongly opposed stopping of admissions for the current academic year 2020-21. He alleged that MANSAS Trust had become a puppet in the hands of A.P. government.

