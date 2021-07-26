Rotary new executive body takes charge

Rotary Club (3020) past District Governor Rajendra Kumar Jain on Sunday urged members to conduct more blood donation camps and medical camps to serve needy and poor patients.

He was the chief guest for the installation of new president P.S.V.S.N. Varma and secretary N. Venkata Rao in Srikakulam.

He congratulated out-going president M.R.K. Das for conducting many charitable and service activities in spite of many hurdles during the pandemic period.

Rotary Assistant Governor N.G. Banerjee, Regional Secretary C.V. Rajulu, former president Mantri Venkata Swamy and Rotary Club Central founder Natukula Mohan were among those present.

The new executive body members assured Mr. Jain that they would follow his suggestions and involve more people in the service activities.